17. Blood
Hemostasis
Problem 28
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A test for prothrombin time is used to identify deficiencies in the extrinsic clotting pathway; prothrombin time is prolonged if any of the factors are deficient. A test for activated partial thromboplastin time is used in a similar fashion to detect deficiencies in the intrinsic clotting pathway. Which factor would be deficient if a person had a prolonged prothrombin time but a normal partial thromboplastin time?
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
3
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Blood Clotting (Hemostasis) with a bite sized video explanation from Dr Matt & Dr MikeStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 5 videos