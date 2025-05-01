Problem 6

The cardiac skeleton of the heart has which two of the following functions?

(a) It physically isolates the muscle fibers of the atria from those of the ventricles.

(b) It maintains the normal shape of the heart.

(c) It helps distribute the forces of cardiac contraction.

(d) It allows more rapid contraction of the ventricles.

(e) It strengthens and helps prevent overexpansion of the heart.