General Biology
7. Energy and Metabolism
Enzymes
Problem
Which of the following is a false statement regarding enzymes? a. Enzymes are proteins that speed up metabolic reactions; b. Enzymes have specific substrates; c. Enzymes supply ATP to their substrates; d. An enzyme may be used many times.
Similar Solution
2m
