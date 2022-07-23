Which of the following is a false statement about photosynthesis?

a. During the light-independent reactions, electrons and ATP from the light reactions combine with atmospheric carbon dioxide to produce sugars.

b. The light-independent reactions take place in the chloroplast stroma.

c. Oxygen produced during the light-independent reactions is released into the atmosphere.

d. Chlorophyll absorbs blue and red light and reflects green light.

e. The end product of photosynthesis is a carbohydrate such as glucose.