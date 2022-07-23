Stomata on a plant's surface ________.
a. Prevent oxygen from escaping.
b. Produce water as a result of photosynthesis.
c. Cannot be regulated by the plant.
d. Allow carbon dioxide uptake into leaves.
e. Are found in stacks called thylakoids.
Which of the following does not occur during the light reactions of photosynthesis?
a. Water is released.
b. Electrons from chlorophyll are moved to a higher-energy state by light.
c. ATP is produced.
d. NADPH is produced to carry electrons to the light-independent reactions.
e. Oxygen is produced when water is split.
Which of the following is a false statement about photosynthesis?
a. During the light-independent reactions, electrons and ATP from the light reactions combine with atmospheric carbon dioxide to produce sugars.
b. The light-independent reactions take place in the chloroplast stroma.
c. Oxygen produced during the light-independent reactions is released into the atmosphere.
d. Chlorophyll absorbs blue and red light and reflects green light.
e. The end product of photosynthesis is a carbohydrate such as glucose.
Photorespiration occurs ________.
a. Under hot and dry conditions.
b. When oxygen is incorporated in the first step of the light-independent reactions.
c. When carbon dioxide levels are high inside the plant.
d. A and B are correct.
e. A, B, and C are correct.
Select the true statement regarding metabolism in plant and animal cells.
a. Plant and animal cells both perform photosynthesis and aerobic respiration.
b. Animal cells perform aerobic respiration only, and plant cells perform photosynthesis only.
c. Plant cells perform aerobic respiration only, and animal cells perform photosynthesis only.
d. Plant cells perform cellular respiration and photosynthesis, and animal cells perform aerobic respiration only.