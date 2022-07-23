Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 6 - Cancer
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 6 - CancerProblem 1
Chapter 6, Problem 1

Describe three ways that cancer cells differ from normal cells.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Cancer cells exhibit uncontrolled growth: Normal cells follow a regulated cell cycle and have mechanisms in place to control their proliferation. In contrast, cancer cells bypass these regulatory mechanisms, leading to uncontrolled cell division and growth. This is often due to mutations in genes that regulate the cell cycle, such as oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes.
Cancer cells can invade other tissues: Normal cells typically adhere to their own tissue boundaries and exhibit anchorage dependence, meaning they must be attached to a substrate to grow and divide. Cancer cells, however, can detach from their original location, invade surrounding tissues, and spread to other parts of the body (a process known as metastasis). This invasive capability is a hallmark of malignant tumors.
Cancer cells can avoid apoptosis: Apoptosis, or programmed cell death, is a normal process by which cells that are damaged, aged, or no longer needed are eliminated. Cancer cells often develop mechanisms to evade apoptosis, allowing them to survive and proliferate even when they have DNA damage or other cellular defects. This evasion of apoptosis is critical for the survival and accumulation of cancer cells.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Uncontrolled Cell Division

Cancer cells exhibit uncontrolled cell division, meaning they bypass the normal regulatory mechanisms that govern the cell cycle. Unlike normal cells, which grow and divide in a regulated manner, cancer cells can proliferate indefinitely, leading to tumor formation. This uncontrolled growth is often due to mutations in genes that regulate the cell cycle, such as oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:19
Importance of Cell Division

Loss of Apoptosis

Apoptosis, or programmed cell death, is a crucial process that eliminates damaged or unnecessary cells. Cancer cells often develop the ability to evade apoptosis, allowing them to survive longer than normal cells. This resistance to cell death contributes to tumor growth and the persistence of cancerous cells, as they do not undergo the normal checks that would lead to their elimination.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:05
Cellular Interactions and Apoptosis

Altered Metabolism

Cancer cells frequently exhibit altered metabolism, often referred to as the Warburg effect, where they rely on glycolysis for energy production even in the presence of oxygen. This metabolic shift allows cancer cells to generate the necessary building blocks for rapid growth and division. Additionally, this altered metabolism can lead to the accumulation of byproducts that promote further tumor growth and survival.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:17
Introduction to Metabolism
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates duplicated chromosomes.

2194
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A cell that begins mitosis with 46 chromosomes produces daughter cells with ________ chromosomes.

a. 13

b. 23

c. 46

d. 92

3323
views
Textbook Question

The centromere is a region at which ________.

a. Sister chromatids are attached to each other.

b. Metaphase chromosomes align.

c. The tips of chromosomes are found.

d. The nucleus is located.

2082
views