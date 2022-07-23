A cell that begins mitosis with 46 chromosomes produces daughter cells with ________ chromosomes.
a. 13
b. 23
c. 46
d. 92
Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates duplicated chromosomes.
The centromere is a region at which ________.
a. Sister chromatids are attached to each other.
b. Metaphase chromosomes align.
c. The tips of chromosomes are found.
d. The nucleus is located.
Mitosis ________.
a. Occurs only in cancerous cells.
b. Occurs only in skin cells.
c. Produces daughter cells that are exact genetic copies of the parent cell.
d. Results in the production of three different cells.
At metaphase of mitosis, ________.
a. The chromosomes are condensed and found at the poles.
b. The chromosomes are composed of one sister chromatid.
c. Cytokinesis begins.
d. The chromosomes are composed of two sister chromatids and are lined up along the equator of the cell.