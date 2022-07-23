Textbook Question
Describe three ways that cancer cells differ from normal cells.
A cell that begins mitosis with 46 chromosomes produces daughter cells with ________ chromosomes.
a. 13
b. 23
c. 46
d. 92
The centromere is a region at which ________.
a. Sister chromatids are attached to each other.
b. Metaphase chromosomes align.
c. The tips of chromosomes are found.
d. The nucleus is located.
Mitosis ________.
a. Occurs only in cancerous cells.
b. Occurs only in skin cells.
c. Produces daughter cells that are exact genetic copies of the parent cell.
d. Results in the production of three different cells.