A woman is a carrier of the X-linked recessive color blindness gene. She has children with a man with normal color vision. Which of the following is true of their offspring?
a. All the males will be color blind.
b. All the females will be carriers.
c. Half the females will be color blind.
d. Half the males will be color blind.

Step 1: Understand the inheritance pattern. Color blindness is an X-linked recessive trait, meaning the gene responsible for the condition is located on the X chromosome. Males (XY) inherit their X chromosome from their mother and their Y chromosome from their father, while females (XX) inherit one X chromosome from each parent.
Step 2: Represent the genotypes. The woman is a carrier, so her genotype is XCX (where XC represents the X chromosome carrying the color blindness gene, and X represents the normal X chromosome). The man has normal color vision, so his genotype is XY.
Step 3: Determine the possible gametes. The woman can pass on either XC or X, while the man can pass on either X or Y. Use a Punnett square to combine these gametes and predict the offspring's genotypes.
Step 4: Analyze the Punnett square results. The possible offspring genotypes are: XCX (carrier female), XX (normal female), XCY (color blind male), and XY (normal male). Each genotype has an equal probability of occurring (25%).
Step 5: Interpret the results. Based on the genotypes, half of the males (XCY) will be color blind, and none of the females will be color blind, but half of the females (XCX) will be carriers. Therefore, the correct answer is: d. Half the males will be color blind.

X-linked Inheritance

X-linked inheritance refers to the pattern of genetic transmission of traits located on the X chromosome. In this case, color blindness is an X-linked recessive trait, meaning that males (who have one X and one Y chromosome) are more likely to express the trait if they inherit the affected X chromosome, while females (who have two X chromosomes) can be carriers if they have one affected X.
Carrier Status

A carrier is an individual who has one copy of a recessive allele that does not manifest in their phenotype. In this scenario, the woman is a carrier of the color blindness gene, meaning she has one normal X chromosome and one affected X chromosome. This allows her to pass on the affected gene to her offspring without being color blind herself.
Punnett Square Analysis

A Punnett square is a tool used to predict the genetic outcomes of a cross between two parents. By setting up a Punnett square for the woman (X^cX) and the man (XY), we can determine the probabilities of their offspring inheriting color blindness. This analysis reveals the likelihood of male and female offspring being color blind or carriers.
