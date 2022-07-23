Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 8 - Does Testing Save Lives?
Belk, Maier - Biology: Science for Life 6th Edition
Belk, Maier6th EditionBiology: Science for LifeISBN: 9780135214084Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBelk, Maier 6th EditionCh. 8 - Does Testing Save Lives?Problem 7
Chapter 8, Problem 7

What is the physical basis for the independent assortment of alleles into offspring?
a. There are chromosome divisions during gamete production.
b. Homologous chromosome pairs are separated during gamete production.
c. Sperm and eggs are produced by different sexes.
d. Each gene codes for more than one protein.
e. The instruction manual for producing a human is incomplete.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of independent assortment: Independent assortment refers to the random distribution of homologous chromosome pairs into gametes during meiosis. This principle is one of Mendel's laws of inheritance.
Recall the process of meiosis: During meiosis, homologous chromosomes (one from each parent) are separated into different gametes. This separation occurs during Anaphase I of meiosis.
Relate independent assortment to homologous chromosomes: The random alignment of homologous chromosome pairs at the metaphase plate during Metaphase I ensures that the separation of one pair does not influence the separation of another pair. This randomness is the physical basis for independent assortment.
Eliminate incorrect options: Options such as 'Sperm and eggs are produced by different sexes' (c), 'Each gene codes for more than one protein' (d), and 'The instruction manual for producing a human is incomplete' (e) are unrelated to the process of independent assortment.
Identify the correct answer: The correct explanation is that homologous chromosome pairs are separated during gamete production, which corresponds to option (b). This separation ensures the independent assortment of alleles into offspring.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Independent Assortment

Independent assortment is a fundamental principle of genetics that describes how alleles of different genes segregate independently of one another during the formation of gametes. This process occurs during meiosis, where homologous chromosomes are separated into different gametes, allowing for genetic variation in offspring.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:49
Independent Assortment

Meiosis

Meiosis is a specialized type of cell division that reduces the chromosome number by half, resulting in the formation of gametes (sperm and eggs). During meiosis, homologous chromosomes undergo recombination and are then separated, which is crucial for the independent assortment of alleles and contributes to genetic diversity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:49
Meiosis I & Meiosis II

Homologous Chromosomes

Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes, one inherited from each parent, that have the same genes at the same loci but may carry different alleles. During meiosis, these chromosomes are aligned and separated, ensuring that each gamete receives a mix of maternal and paternal alleles, which is essential for independent assortment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:09
Homologous Chromosomes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

An allele is a ________.

a. Version of a gene

b. Dysfunctional gene

c. Protein

d. Spare copy of a gene

e. Phenotype

1618
views
Textbook Question

Sperm and eggs in humans always ________.

a. Each have two copies of every gene.

b. Each have one copy of every gene.

c. Each contain either all recessive alleles or all dominant alleles.

d. Are genetically identical to all other sperm or eggs produced by that person.

e. Each contain all of the genetic information from their producer.

1477
views
Textbook Question

Scientists have recently developed a process by which a skin cell from a human can be triggered to develop into a human heart muscle cell. This is possible because ________.

a. Most cells in the human body contain the genetic instructions for making all types of human cells.

b. A skin cell is produced when all genes in the cell are expressed; turning off some genes in the cell results in a heart cell.

c. Scientists can add new genes to old cells to make them take different forms.

d. A skin cell expresses only recessive alleles, so it can be triggered to produce dominant heart cell alleles.

e. It is easy to mutate the genes in skin cells to produce the alleles required for other cell types.

1710
views
Textbook Question

Among heritable diseases, which genotype can be present in an individual without causing a disease phenotype in that individual?

a. Heterozygous for a dominant disease

b. Homozygous for a dominant disease

c. Heterozygous for recessive disease

d. Homozygous for a recessive disease

e. All of the above

1164
views
Textbook Question

A woman is a carrier of the X-linked recessive color blindness gene. She has children with a man with normal color vision. Which of the following is true of their offspring?

a. All the males will be color blind.

b. All the females will be carriers.

c. Half the females will be color blind.

d. Half the males will be color blind.

7263
views
Textbook Question

The pedigree in the figure below illustrates the inheritance of a sex-linked recessive trait. What is the genotype of individual II-5?

a. XHXH

b. XHXh

c. XhXh

d. XHY

e. XhY

2712
views