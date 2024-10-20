Problem 1
Calculate and compare the caloric content of skim milk and whole milk. Per serving, skim milk contains 12 g carbohydrates, 8 g protein, and no fat; whole milk contains 12 g carbohydrates, 8 g protein, and 8 g fat.
Problem 2
Evaluate the following statements regarding digestion; select True or False for each statement. T/F Salivary amylase completes the digestion of starch into monosaccharides. T/F Pepsin digests proteins in the stomach. T/F Trypsin digests disaccharides into monosaccharides. T/F Pancreatic lipase performs the majority of chemical digestion of lipids.
Problem 3
Cellulose is fermented in which of the following structures in rabbits? a. small intestine b. cecum c. abomasum d. rumen
Problem 4
A hormone that reduces the blood glucose level is , and a hormone that increases the blood glucose level is .
Problem 5
Explain the role in nutrition of each of the following structures: bird crop, cow rumen, and elephant cecum.
Problem 6
Why is oral rehydration therapy with a solution of sodium chloride and glucose an effective treatment for dehydration? a. The sodium and glucose decrease urine output. b. The sodium and glucose facilitate water absorption by the small intestine. c. The sodium and glucose help kill intestinal bacteria. d. The sodium and glucose make the person thirsty.
Problem 7
Why is it important that the small intestine has a much greater surface area than the stomach or esophagus?
Problem 8
Explain why insulin injections are more effective in controlling the blood glucose level in individuals with type 1 diabetes mellitus than in those with type 2 diabetes.
Problem 9
When food is plentiful, animals tend to store most of what they eat as fat. Why is this?
Problem 10
Among vertebrates, the large intestine exists only in lineages that are primarily terrestrial (amphibians, reptiles, and mammals). Propose a hypothesis to explain this observation.
Problem 11
Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times. What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory? Like cichlids, minnows use their pharyngeal jaws to process food. Suggest some possible structural differences between the teeth on the pharyngeal jaws of carnivorous and herbivorous minnows.
Problem 12
Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times. What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory? Which of the following is true of the digestive tracts of minnows? a. They are incomplete but have both a mouth and an anus. b. They are complete, facilitating compartmentalization of digestion in different organs. c. They are incomplete, with no accessory organs. d. They are complete and include a large gastrovascular cavity.
Problem 13
Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times. What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory? Researchers compared the relative gut length—the length of the digestive tract divided by body length—in four species of herbivorous minnows and four species of carnivorous minnows. The results are shown in the graph provided here. Based on these data, what conclusion can you draw about the relationship between diet and gut length?
Problem 14
Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times. What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory? Suggest a function of the difference in relative gut lengths of herbivorous and carnivorous minnows.
Problem 15
Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times. What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory? Which minnows, herbivorous or carnivorous, should exhibit higher cellulase activity in the gut? Explain.
Problem 16
Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times. What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory? Why did the researchers compare relative gut length instead of absolute gut length?
