Why is oral rehydration therapy with a solution of sodium chloride and glucose an effective treatment for dehydration?
a. The sodium and glucose decrease urine output.
b. The sodium and glucose facilitate water absorption by the small intestine.
c. The sodium and glucose help kill intestinal bacteria.
d. The sodium and glucose make the person thirsty.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Food and Feeding with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter