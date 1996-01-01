Evaluate the following statements regarding digestion; select True or False for each statement.
T/F Salivary amylase completes the digestion of starch into monosaccharides.
T/F Pepsin digests proteins in the stomach.
T/F Trypsin digests disaccharides into monosaccharides.
T/F Pancreatic lipase performs the majority of chemical digestion of lipids.
