Minnows are mainly carnivorous, eating insects and other small animals. However, herbivory has evolved independently in minnows several times. What changes in digestive structure and function are associated with the evolution of herbivory?
Like cichlids, minnows use their pharyngeal jaws to process food. Suggest some possible structural differences between the teeth on the pharyngeal jaws of carnivorous and herbivorous minnows.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Food and Feeding with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter