Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
A sphere is growing at a rate of 50scm3. At what rate is the radius of the sphere increasing when the radius is 5cm?
A
1.57scm
B
0.637scm
C
0.159scm
D
0.318scm
