Table of contents
- 0. Functions3h 53m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation2h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 1m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 0m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
A right tringle has a base of 10cm and a height of 12cm. The height of the right triangle is decreasing at a rate of 0.4scm, at what rate is the area of the triangle decreasing?
A
−2.4scm2
B
−1scm2
C
−2scm2
D
−4scm2
1
views
Related Videos
Related Practice