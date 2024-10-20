A right tringle has a base of ﻿ 10 c m ⁡ 10\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}} 10cm﻿ and a height of ﻿ 12 c m ⁡ 12\operatorname{\mathrm{cm}} 12cm﻿. The height of the right triangle is decreasing at a rate of ﻿ 0.4 c m s ⁡ 0.4\operatorname{\frac{\mathrm{cm}}{s}} 0.4scm​﻿, at what rate is the area of the triangle decreasing?