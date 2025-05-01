Given the equation below, find when and .
5. Applications of Derivatives
Related Rates
- Multiple Choice29views
- Multiple Choice
Given the equation below, find when , , , and .57views
- Multiple Choice
A sphere is growing at a rate of . At what rate is the radius of the sphere increasing when the radius is ?71views
- Multiple Choice
A right tringle has a base of and a height of . The height of the right triangle is decreasing at a rate of , at what rate is the area of the triangle decreasing?24views
- Multiple Choice
The perimeter of a rectangle is fixed at . If the length is increasing at a rate of , for what value of does the area start to decrease? Hint: the rectangle's area starts to decrease when the rate of change for the area is less than 0.29views
- Multiple Choice
A 15-foot plank leans against a vertical pole. The top of the plank begins to slide down the pole at a steady speed of 2 inches per second. How fast is the bottom of the plank moving away from the pole when it is 8 feet away from the base of the pole (in inches per second)?59views
- Multiple Choice
Two cars leave the same intersection and drive in perpendicular directions. Car A travels east at a speed of , Car B travels north at a speed of . Car A leaves the intersection at , while Car B leaves at . Determine the rate at which the distance between the two cars is changing at .21views