A researcher wants to enter the following data into a TI-84: 12, 15, 18, 21, 24. Which sequence of buttons should they press to begin entering the data?
What does the first quartile (Q1) represent in a dataset?
A manager receives the following TI-84 output for employee ages: Min = 22, Q1 = 25, Median = 28, Q3 = 35, Max = 60, Sx = 10. Should the manager be concerned about age diversity in the workplace?
Which of the following lists correctly identifies the five components of a five-number summary?
Before entering a new dataset, which steps should you take to clear the existing data in L1 on a TI-84 calculator?
Which value in the five-number summary divides the dataset into two equal halves?
If your data is stored in L2, how do you instruct the TI-84 to use L2 for 1-Var Stats?
A dataset has a mean of 50, a median of 45, and a standard deviation of 20 according to the TI-84 output. What does this suggest about the distribution of the data?
If Q1 = 20 and Q3 = 40 in a dataset, what is the significance of these values?
A dataset's TI-84 output shows x̄ = 100, Median = 80, Sx = 30. What does the difference between mean and median suggest?