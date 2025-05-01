Skip to main content
5-Number Summary Using a TI-84
3. Describing Data Numerically / 5-Number Summary Using a TI-84 / Problem 2
Problem 2
What does the first quartile (Q1) represent in a dataset?
A
The value below which 50% of the data falls
B
The value below which 75% of the data falls
C
The value below which 25% of the data falls
D
The smallest value in the dataset
