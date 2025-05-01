Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
5-Number Summary Using a TI-84
3. Describing Data Numerically / 5-Number Summary Using a TI-84 / Problem 6
Problem 6
Which value in the five-number summary divides the dataset into two equal halves?
A
Q3
B
Median
C
Mean
D
Q1
