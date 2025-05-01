Skip to main content
5-Number Summary Using a TI-84
3. Describing Data Numerically / 5-Number Summary Using a TI-84 / Problem 9
If Q1 = 20 and Q3 = 40 in a dataset, what is the significance of these values?
A
They mark the boundaries of the middle 50% of the data.
B
They represent the minimum and maximum values.
C
They indicate the data is symmetric.
D
They are the mean and median.
