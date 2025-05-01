Skip to main content
5-Number Summary Using a TI-84
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
3. Describing Data Numerically / 5-Number Summary Using a TI-84 / Problem 3
Problem 3
A manager receives the following TI-84 output for employee ages: Min = 22, Q1 = 25, Median = 28, Q3 = 35, Max = 60, Sx = 10. Should the manager be concerned about age diversity in the workplace?
A
No, the median and mean are equal.
B
Yes, the wide range and high standard deviation indicate significant age diversity.
C
Yes, but only if the mean is above 40.
D
No, the ages are tightly clustered.
