5-Number Summary Using a TI-84
3. Describing Data Numerically / 5-Number Summary Using a TI-84 / Problem 3
A manager receives the following TI-84 output for employee ages: Min = 22, Q1 = 25, Median = 28, Q3 = 35, Max = 60, Sx = 10. Should the manager be concerned about age diversity in the workplace?