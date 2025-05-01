Skip to main content
5-Number Summary Using a TI-84
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
3. Describing Data Numerically / 5-Number Summary Using a TI-84 / Problem 7
Problem 7
If your data is stored in L2, how do you instruct the TI-84 to use L2 for 1-Var Stats?
A
Use 2-Var Stats instead
B
Clear L2 before using 1-Var Stats
C
Select 1-Var Stats, then specify L2 as the list
D
Move the data to L1 before using 1-Var Stats
