5-Number Summary Using a TI-84
5-Number Summary Using a TI-84
3. Describing Data Numerically / 5-Number Summary Using a TI-84 / Problem 8
Problem 8
A dataset has a mean of 50, a median of 45, and a standard deviation of 20 according to the TI-84 output. What does this suggest about the distribution of the data?
A
The data has no variability
B
The data is perfectly symmetric
C
The data is likely left-skewed
D
The data is likely right-skewed
