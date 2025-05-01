Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
5-Number Summary Using a TI-84
5-Number Summary Using a TI-84
Problem 4
Problem 4
Which of the following lists correctly identifies the five components of a five-number summary?
A
Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4, Maximum
B
Minimum, Mean, Median, Maximum, Range
C
Mean, Median, Mode, Range, Standard Deviation
D
Minimum, Q1, Median, Q3, Maximum
