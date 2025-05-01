Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
5-Number Summary Using a TI-84
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
5-Number Summary Using a TI-84
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
10 of 10
3. Describing Data Numerically / 5-Number Summary Using a TI-84 / Problem 10
Problem 10
A dataset's TI-84 output shows x̄ = 100, Median = 80, Sx = 30. What does the difference between mean and median suggest?
A
There is no variability in the data.
B
The data is likely left-skewed with some low outliers.
C
The data is likely right-skewed with some high outliers.
D
The data is symmetric.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options