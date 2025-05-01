Skip to main content
5-Number Summary Using a TI-84
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Problem 1
A researcher wants to enter the following data into a TI-84: 12, 15, 18, 21, 24. Which sequence of buttons should they press to begin entering the data?
A
STAT, then CALC
B
STAT, then EDIT
C
MODE, then STAT
D
2ND, then VARS
