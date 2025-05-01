Statistics for Business
How would you determine the frequency for a class interval using a frequency polygon?
A frequency polygon for employee ages has a peak at midpoint 35 and a long tail to the left. What does this suggest about the age distribution?
On a frequency polygon, what does the y-coordinate of each plotted point represent?
What is a frequency distribution?
If a frequency polygon shows a point at (60, 15), what does this mean in the context of class intervals?
In a histogram, what does the height of each bar represent?
Which of the following best describes a frequency polygon?
Given the following class intervals and frequencies for monthly expenses: \$0-\$499 (5), \$500-\$999 (12), \$1000-\$1499 (9), \$1500-\$1999 (4), construct the list of points to plot for a frequency polygon.
Why is a frequency polygon not the same as a line graph?
Given a class interval with a lower limit of 20 and an upper limit of 40, what is the class midpoint?