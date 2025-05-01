Skip to main content
Frequency Polygons
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Frequency Polygons / Problem 2
Problem 2
A frequency polygon for employee ages has a peak at midpoint 35 and a long tail to the left. What does this suggest about the age distribution?
A
The distribution is right-skewed.
B
The distribution is bimodal.
C
The distribution is left-skewed.
D
The distribution is symmetrical.
