Statistics for Business
Frequency Polygons
Frequency Polygons
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Frequency Polygons / Problem 4
Problem 4
What is a frequency distribution?
A
A list of all data values in a dataset.
B
A chart showing the mean of each class.
C
A graph that displays cumulative frequencies.
D
A table that shows the number of data values in each class interval.
