Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Frequency Polygons
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Frequency Polygons
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
3 of 10
Next
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Frequency Polygons / Problem 3
Problem 3
On a frequency polygon, what does the y-coordinate of each plotted point represent?
A
The midpoint value of the class interval.
B
The range of the class interval.
C
The frequency of the corresponding class interval.
D
The cumulative frequency up to that class.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options