Statistics for Business
Back
Frequency Polygons
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Frequency Polygons
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Frequency Polygons / Problem 6
Problem 6
In a histogram, what does the height of each bar represent?
A
The range of the class interval.
B
The midpoint of the class interval.
C
The cumulative frequency.
D
The frequency of the class interval.
