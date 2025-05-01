Skip to main content
Frequency Polygons
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Frequency Polygons / Problem 9
Why is a frequency polygon not the same as a line graph?
A
Because frequency polygons use bars instead of lines.
B
Because frequency polygons are always symmetrical.
C
Because the x axis of a frequency polygon represents class midpoints, not time or sequence.
D
Because frequency polygons show cumulative data.
