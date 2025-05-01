Skip to main content
Frequency Polygons
Frequency Polygons
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Frequency Polygons / Problem 5
Problem 5
If a frequency polygon shows a point at (60, 15), what does this mean in the context of class intervals?
A
The cumulative frequency up to 60 is 15.
B
The mean of the class interval is 15.
C
There are 60 data values in the class interval with frequency 15.
D
There are 15 data values in the class interval with midpoint 60.
