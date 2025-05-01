Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Frequency Polygons
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Frequency Polygons
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
1 of 10
Next
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Frequency Polygons / Problem 1
Problem 1
How would you determine the frequency for a class interval using a frequency polygon?
A
Sum the frequencies of all previous classes.
B
Divide the class midpoint by the frequency.
C
Find the y-coordinate of the point plotted at the class midpoint.
D
Find the x-coordinate of the highest point.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options