Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Frequency Polygons
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Frequency Polygons
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
10 of 10
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Frequency Polygons / Problem 10
Problem 10
Given a class interval with a lower limit of 20 and an upper limit of 40, what is the class midpoint?
A
30
B
40
C
60
D
20
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options