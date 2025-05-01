Skip to main content
Frequency Polygons
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Frequency Polygons / Problem 7
Problem 7
Which of the following best describes a frequency polygon?
A
A graph that displays cumulative frequencies using a curve.
B
A graph that uses bars to represent frequencies for each class interval.
C
A graph that uses points connected by line segments to represent frequencies for each class interval.
D
A graph that shows the mean of each class interval.
