Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Time-Series Graph
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Time-Series Graph
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
5 of 10
Next
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Time-Series Graph / Problem 5
Problem 5
A hospital records the number of patients admitted each day for a week: 12, 15, 14, 16, 18, 17, 19. What trend is observed from day 1 to day 7?
A
Admissions fluctuate randomly with no trend.
B
Admissions remain constant.
C
Admissions decrease each day.
D
The number of admissions generally increases over the week.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options