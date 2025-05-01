Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Time-Series Graph
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Time-Series Graph / Problem 4
Problem 4
Which of the following best describes a time series graph?
A
A graph that shows the relationship between two categorical variables.
B
A graph that displays the distribution of a variable using a bell curve.
C
A graph that compares frequencies across categories using bars.
D
A graph that displays how a variable changes over time using coordinate pairs connected by segments.
