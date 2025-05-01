Skip to main content
Time-Series Graph
Time-Series Graph
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Time-Series Graph / Problem 3
Problem 3
If you are plotting monthly sales data, how should you label the axes of your time series graph?
A
Label the x-axis as 'Month' and the y-axis as 'Sales'.
B
Label both axes as 'Sales'.
C
Label both axes as 'Month'.
D
Label the x-axis as 'Sales' and the y-axis as 'Month'.
