Time-Series Graph
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Time-Series Graph / Problem 7
Problem 7
Use a time series chart to display the data shown in the table below. The data represents the number of electric vehicles (in units of thousands) sold from
2015
2015
to
2020
2020
.
A
B
C
D
