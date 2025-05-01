Skip to main content
Time-Series Graph
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Time-Series Graph / Problem 7
Problem 7

Use a time series chart to display the data shown in the table below. The data represents the number of electric vehicles (in units of thousands) sold from 20152015 to 20202020.
Time series chart showing electric vehicle sales (in thousands) from 2015 to 2020, with data points for each year.
