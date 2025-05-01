Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Time-Series Graph
Time-Series Graph
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Time-Series Graph / Problem 9
Problem 9
If you have monthly data for 24 months, which of the following is the most appropriate scale for the x-axis?
A
Label the x-axis from 0 to 10, incrementing by 2.
B
Label the x-axis from 1 to 12, repeating for the second year.
C
Label the x-axis from 1 to 24, incrementing by 1 for each month.
D
Label the x-axis from 1 to 6, incrementing by 1 for each quarter.
