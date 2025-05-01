Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Time-Series Graph
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Time-Series Graph / Problem 1
Problem 1
If you have data for every quarter in a year, which is the best way to label the x-axis?
A
Label the x-axis with months.
B
Label the x-axis from 1 to 4, without specifying quarters.
C
Label the x-axis from 1 to 12.
D
Label the x-axis as Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4.
