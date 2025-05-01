Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
Time-Series Graph
Download worksheet
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Time-Series Graph / Problem 6
Problem 6
A time series graph of quarterly profits shows a sharp decline in Q3 followed by a recovery in Q4. What might this pattern indicate?
A
There was a temporary setback in Q3, but the company recovered in Q4.
B
Profits were stable throughout the year.
C
The data is not time-dependent.
D
The company experienced continuous decline.
