Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Time-Series Graph
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Time-Series Graph
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
8 of 10
Next
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Time-Series Graph / Problem 8
Problem 8
In a time series graph, what does the x-axis typically represent?
A
Frequency of categories.
B
The variable being measured.
C
Time intervals over which data is measured.
D
The mean value of the dataset.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options