Skip to main content
Statistics for Business
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
My Course
Learn
Exam Prep
AI Tutor
Study Guides
Flashcards
Explore
Back
Time-Series Graph
Download worksheet
Problem 1
Problem 2
Problem 3
Problem 4
Problem 5
Problem 6
Problem 7
Problem 8
Problem 9
Problem 10
Time-Series Graph
Download worksheet
Practice
Summary
Previous
10 of 10
2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs / Time-Series Graph / Problem 10
Problem 10
You have data for every other month in a year (Jan, Mar, May, Jul, Sep, Nov). What is the best way to label the x-axis?
A
Label the x-axis from 1 to 6.
B
Label the x-axis with the actual months: Jan, Mar, May, Jul, Sep, Nov.
C
Label the x-axis with quarters.
D
Label the x-axis from 1 to 12.
AI tutor
0
0 Comments
Show Answer
More options