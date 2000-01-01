Calorie & Deficit Calculator
Estimate your BMR (resting burn), adjust for activity to get TDEE (maintenance calories), and set an optional deficit or surplus to hit your goals. See steps, a mini bar chart, and a deficit gauge for quick insight.
Background
We use the Mifflin–St Jeor equation for BMR (default). If you provide body fat %, we switch to Katch–McArdle (LBM-based). Your TDEE = BMR × activity factor. Target intake applies a chosen weekly pace to compute an energy delta (≈7700 kcal/kg or 3500 kcal/lb heuristic).
How this calculator works
- BMR (resting): Mifflin–St Jeor uses age, sex, height, weight. If body fat % is provided (and toggled), we switch to Katch–McArdle using lean mass.
- TDEE (maintenance): Multiply BMR by your activity factor.
- Goal target: Convert weekly pace → daily kcal change (≈3500 kcal/lb or 7700 kcal/kg) and adjust TDEE.
- Safety note: We warn if the requested deficit/surplus exceeds ~35% of TDEE.
Formula & Equations Used
Mifflin–St Jeor (kcal/day)
Male: BMR = 10·mass(kg) + 6.25·height(cm) − 5·age + 5
Female: BMR = 10·mass(kg) + 6.25·height(cm) − 5·age − 161
Katch–McArdle (kcal/day)
BMR = 370 + 21.6·LBM(kg), where LBM = mass·(1 − body fat %)
TDEE: BMR × activity factor
Pace → kcal/day: Δ ≈ 7700·pace(kg/wk)/7 or 3500·pace(lb/wk)/7
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Male, 22 y, 180 cm, 75 kg, moderate, −0.5 kg/week
BMR (MSJ) ≈ 10·75 + 6.25·180 − 5·22 + 5 = 1,764 kcal/day. Activity 1.55 → TDEE ≈ 2,734 kcal/day. Weekly pace −0.5 kg → ≈ 7700·0.5/7 ≈ 550 kcal/day deficit → Target ≈ 2,184 kcal/day.
Example 2 — Female, 21 y, 165 cm, 62 kg, light, maintenance
BMR (MSJ) ≈ 10·62 + 6.25·165 − 5·21 − 161 = 1,379 kcal/day. Activity 1.375 → TDEE ≈ 1,896 kcal/day (target = maintenance).
Example 3 — Male, 28 y, 5'10", 180 lb, moderate, −1 lb/week
Convert: 180 lb ≈ 81.6 kg; 5'10" ≈ 178 cm. BMR (MSJ) ≈ 10·81.6 + 6.25·178 − 5·28 + 5 = 1,820 kcal/day. TDEE ≈ 1,820×1.55 = 2,821 kcal/day. Pace −1 lb/wk → 3500/7 ≈ 500 kcal/day deficit → Target ≈ 2,321 kcal/day.
Example 4 — Female, 30 y, 5'5", 140 lb, sedentary, +0.5 lb/week
Convert: 140 lb ≈ 63.5 kg; 5'5" ≈ 165 cm. BMR (MSJ) ≈ 10·63.5 + 6.25·165 − 5·30 − 161 = 1,378 kcal/day. TDEE ≈ 1,378×1.2 = 1,654 kcal/day. Pace +0.5 lb/wk → 3500·0.5/7 ≈ 250 kcal/day surplus → Target ≈ 1,904 kcal/day.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Which BMR equation do you use?
Mifflin–St Jeor by default; if body fat % is supplied and enabled, we use Katch–McArdle.
Q: How accurate are calorie estimates?
They are estimates. Individual variation (NEAT, thermogenesis, measurement error) can shift real needs by 5–15% or more.
Q: Is a 1000 kcal/day deficit safe?
Large deficits can be risky. We flag anything beyond ~35% of TDEE. Consult a clinician for personalized guidance.