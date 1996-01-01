Function Continuity Calculator
Check whether a function is continuous at x = a and classify any discontinuity: removable, jump, infinite, or oscillatory. Includes a table, a mini graph preview, and a solve-for-k helper to “make it continuous”.
Background
A function is continuous at x=a if: (1) f(a) exists, (2) limx→a f(x) exists, and (3) they’re equal.
How to use this calculator
- Continuity at a point: enter f(x) and the point a.
- We compute left limit, right limit, two-sided limit, and f(a).
- Solve for k: enter g(x) (for x≠a) and we solve k=limx→ag(x).
- Piecewise boundary: enter left and right rules around a and pick which side defines f(a).
- Optional: turn on differentiability to detect corners and cusps at a boundary.
How this calculator works
- Estimates limits using shrinking steps toward a from the left and right.
- Classifies behavior as finite, jump, infinite, or oscillatory.
- Checks continuity using: limit exists + f(a) exists + equality.
- If enabled, estimates one-sided derivatives using one-sided difference quotients.
Formula & Equation Used
Continuity at a point: f is continuous at a if lim exists and equals f(a).
Two-sided limit exists when left and right limits match:
One-sided derivatives (used in the differentiability check):
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example 1 — Removable discontinuity
Determine continuity at a=1 for (x^2 − 1)/(x − 1).
- Direct substitution gives 0/0 (undefined), so f(1) is missing.
- But the simplified rule is x+1 (for x≠1), so the limit is 2.
- Limit exists, but f(1) is undefined → removable discontinuity.
Example 2 — Jump discontinuity
Check continuity at a=0 for |x|/x.
- As x→0−, |x|/x = −1.
- As x→0+, |x|/x = 1.
- Left ≠ right → two-sided limit DNE → jump discontinuity.
Example 3 — Infinite discontinuity
Check continuity at a=2 for 1/(x−2).
- As x→2, values blow up to ±∞.
- That’s a vertical asymptote → infinite discontinuity.
Example 4 — Boundary corner (differentiability)
Let f(x)=−x for x≤0 and f(x)=x for x≥0. At a=0, the function is continuous but not differentiable.
- Left limit equals right limit equals 0 → continuous.
- Left derivative ≈ −1, right derivative ≈ 1.
- Finite but unequal → corner.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can a function be continuous even if f(a) looks “weird”?
Yes. Continuity only cares whether the limit exists and equals f(a). The function can be complicated but still continuous.
Q: Can the limit exist if f(a) is undefined?
Yes. That’s the classic removable discontinuity situation: the function approaches a value, but the point is missing (a “hole”).
Q: What’s the difference between removable and jump discontinuities?
Removable: left and right match (limit exists). Jump: left and right are different (limit does not exist).
Q: If a function is continuous, is it automatically differentiable?
No. Corners/cusps can be continuous but not differentiable (like |x| at 0).
Q: How should I use the table and graph?
They’re sanity checks. If the left side and right side behave differently, you’ll see it immediately.