Genetic Linkage & Map Distance Calculator

Use two-point mode when you only have parental and recombinant offspring counts.

Three-point testcross data

Enter all 8 offspring classes. By default, the calculator treats the two largest classes as parental and the two smallest as double crossovers. You can also manually label classes.

# Genotype Count Optional label

Optional labels help when a textbook or lab already tells you which classes are parental, SCO, or DCO.