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Genetic Linkage & Map Distance Calculator

Calculate recombination frequency, map distance in centimorgans, gene order, double crossovers, coefficient of coincidence, and interference from two-point or three-point testcross data.

Background

Linked genes sit on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together. The farther apart two genes are, the more likely a crossover occurs between them. In genetics problems, recombination frequency is used as an estimate of map distance: 1% recombination = 1 map unit = 1 cM.

Enter genetic cross data

What this calculator can show

  • Two-point recombination frequency and map distance
  • Three-point gene order from parental and double-crossover classes
  • Interval map distances in cM
  • Observed vs. expected double crossovers
  • Coefficient of coincidence and interference

Use two-point mode when you only have parental and recombinant offspring counts.

Two-point testcross data

Enter total parental and recombinant offspring.

Three-point testcross data

Enter all 8 offspring classes. By default, the calculator treats the two largest classes as parental and the two smallest as double crossovers. You can also manually label classes.

# Genotype Count Optional label

Optional labels help when a textbook or lab already tells you which classes are parental, SCO, or DCO.

Display options

Result

No results yet. Enter cross data and click Calculate.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose two-point mapping if you only need recombination frequency between two genes.
  • Choose three-point mapping if you have 8 offspring classes from a three-gene testcross.
  • For three-point problems, enter each genotype class and its offspring count.
  • Use optional labels if your class already identifies parentals, single crossovers, or double crossovers.
  • Click Calculate to get gene order, map distances, interference, and steps.

How this calculator works

  • Recombination frequency: (recombinants ÷ total offspring) × 100
  • Map distance: 1% recombination = 1 cM
  • Three-point gene order: compare the parental classes with the double-crossover classes. The gene that switches is the middle gene.
  • Interference: compares observed double crossovers with expected double crossovers.

Formula & Equations Used

Recombination frequency: RF = recombinant offspring / total offspring × 100

Map distance: map distance = RF% cM

Expected DCO: expected DCO = RF₁ × RF₂ × total offspring

Coefficient of coincidence: COC = observed DCO / expected DCO

Interference: I = 1 − COC

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 — Two-point map distance

A testcross gives 840 parental offspring and 160 recombinant offspring.

  1. Total offspring = 840 + 160 = 1000
  2. Recombination frequency = 160 / 1000 × 100 = 16%
  3. Map distance = 16 cM

Example 2 — Three-point mapping

In a three-point testcross, the largest two classes are usually parental and the smallest two classes are usually double crossovers. Comparing parental and double-crossover genotypes reveals the middle gene.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does 1 cM mean?

One centimorgan means about 1% recombination frequency between two genes.

Q: Can recombination frequency be greater than 50%?

Observed recombination frequency usually does not exceed 50%. A value near 50% suggests genes are unlinked or very far apart.

Q: What are double crossovers?

Double crossovers occur when two crossover events happen in the same chromosomal region across three linked genes.

Q: What does interference mean?

Interference measures whether one crossover reduces or increases the chance of another nearby crossover.

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