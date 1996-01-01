Genetic Linkage & Map Distance Calculator
Calculate recombination frequency, map distance in centimorgans, gene order, double crossovers, coefficient of coincidence, and interference from two-point or three-point testcross data.
Background
Linked genes sit on the same chromosome and tend to be inherited together. The farther apart two genes are, the more likely a crossover occurs between them. In genetics problems, recombination frequency is used as an estimate of map distance: 1% recombination = 1 map unit = 1 cM.
How to use this calculator
- Choose two-point mapping if you only need recombination frequency between two genes.
- Choose three-point mapping if you have 8 offspring classes from a three-gene testcross.
- For three-point problems, enter each genotype class and its offspring count.
- Use optional labels if your class already identifies parentals, single crossovers, or double crossovers.
- Click Calculate to get gene order, map distances, interference, and steps.
How this calculator works
- Recombination frequency: (recombinants ÷ total offspring) × 100
- Map distance: 1% recombination = 1 cM
- Three-point gene order: compare the parental classes with the double-crossover classes. The gene that switches is the middle gene.
- Interference: compares observed double crossovers with expected double crossovers.
Formula & Equations Used
Recombination frequency: RF = recombinant offspring / total offspring × 100
Map distance: map distance = RF% cM
Expected DCO: expected DCO = RF₁ × RF₂ × total offspring
Coefficient of coincidence: COC = observed DCO / expected DCO
Interference: I = 1 − COC
Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions
Example 1 — Two-point map distance
A testcross gives 840 parental offspring and 160 recombinant offspring.
- Total offspring = 840 + 160 = 1000
- Recombination frequency = 160 / 1000 × 100 = 16%
- Map distance = 16 cM
Example 2 — Three-point mapping
In a three-point testcross, the largest two classes are usually parental and the smallest two classes are usually double crossovers. Comparing parental and double-crossover genotypes reveals the middle gene.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What does 1 cM mean?
One centimorgan means about 1% recombination frequency between two genes.
Q: Can recombination frequency be greater than 50%?
Observed recombination frequency usually does not exceed 50%. A value near 50% suggests genes are unlinked or very far apart.
Q: What are double crossovers?
Double crossovers occur when two crossover events happen in the same chromosomal region across three linked genes.
Q: What does interference mean?
Interference measures whether one crossover reduces or increases the chance of another nearby crossover.