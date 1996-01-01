Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  1. (Optional) Set allele letters and phenotype labels for each trait.
  2. Enter Parent 1 and Parent 2 genotypes (three gene pairs total).
  3. Choose which outputs you want (heatmap, product rule, genotype table, full square).
  4. Click Calculate to generate the results.

How this calculator works

  • Gametes: each parent forms gametes containing one allele per gene.
  • Grid: rows are Parent 1 gametes; columns are Parent 2 gametes.
  • Fill: each cell combines the alleles from one row + one column.
  • Count: tally genotypes and phenotypes to get ratios and %.
  • Product rule: compute each gene as a 2×2 cross, then multiply probabilities.

Formula & Equation Used

Probability: P = (count / total) × 100%

Dominance rule (complete dominance): dominant phenotype occurs if at least one dominant allele is present.

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example 1 — Classic trihybrid: AaBbCc × AaBbCc

Each parent can make 8 gametes (ABC, ABc, AbC, Abc, aBC, aBc, abC, abc), so there are 64 outcomes. With independent assortment and complete dominance, the phenotype ratio is 27 : 9 : 9 : 9 : 3 : 3 : 3 : 1.

Example 2 — Trihybrid testcross: AaBbCc × aabbcc

The homozygous recessive parent (aabbcc) makes only one gamete (abc), so the grid shrinks to 8×1. You’ll see 8 equally likely phenotypes (each 1/8) when the other parent is heterozygous at all three genes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why isn’t my square always 8×8?

If a parent is homozygous at one or more genes, they make fewer unique gametes (e.g., AABBCC makes only ABC), so the square becomes smaller than 8×8.

Q: What if my traits aren’t completely dominant?

This calculator uses complete dominance for phenotype labeling. Genotype counts are still correct, but phenotype interpretation may differ for incomplete dominance or codominance.

Q: Can I label traits like “Round vs Wrinkled”?

Yes. Add phenotype labels in Trait settings and the heatmap + product-rule view will display your friendly labels.

