Dominance rule (complete dominance): dominant phenotype occurs if at least one dominant allele is present.

The homozygous recessive parent ( aabbcc ) makes only one gamete ( abc ), so the grid shrinks to 8×1 . You’ll see 8 equally likely phenotypes (each 1/8) when the other parent is heterozygous at all three genes.

Each parent can make 8 gametes (ABC, ABc, AbC, Abc, aBC, aBc, abC, abc), so there are 64 outcomes . With independent assortment and complete dominance, the phenotype ratio is 27 : 9 : 9 : 9 : 3 : 3 : 3 : 1 .

Q: Why isn’t my square always 8×8?

If a parent is homozygous at one or more genes, they make fewer unique gametes (e.g., AABBCC makes only ABC), so the square becomes smaller than 8×8.

Q: What if my traits aren’t completely dominant?

This calculator uses complete dominance for phenotype labeling. Genotype counts are still correct, but phenotype interpretation may differ for incomplete dominance or codominance.

Q: Can I label traits like “Round vs Wrinkled”?

Yes. Add phenotype labels in Trait settings and the heatmap + product-rule view will display your friendly labels.