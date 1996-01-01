Skip to main content
How to use this calculator

  1. Pick one or two traits.
  2. Set allele letters (defaults: A/a and B/b) and optional phenotype labels.
  3. Select each parent’s genotype from the dropdowns.
  4. Click Calculate to generate the square and ratios.
  5. Click any cell to highlight that genotype/phenotype and see its probability.

How this calculator works

  • Gametes: each parent forms gametes containing one allele per gene.
  • Grid: rows are Parent 1 gametes; columns are Parent 2 gametes.
  • Fill: each cell combines the alleles from one row + one column.
  • Count: tally genotypes and phenotypes to get ratios and %.

Formula & Equation Used

Probability: P = (count / total) × 100%

Phenotype rule: dominant phenotype occurs if at least one dominant allele is present.

Examples

Example 1 — Monohybrid: Aa × Aa

Each parent makes gametes A and a. Fill the 2×2 square and count: genotypes AA : Aa : aa = 1 : 2 : 1, phenotypes Dominant : Recessive = 3 : 1.

Example 2 — Test cross: Aa × aa

Gametes: Aa → A, a and aa → a. Outcomes: Aa and aa in a 1 : 1 ratio. That means 50% dominant phenotype and 50% recessive phenotype.

Example 3 — Dihybrid: AaBb × AaBb

Each parent can make four gametes: AB, Ab, aB, ab. The 4×4 square has 16 outcomes. With independent assortment, the classic phenotype ratio is 9 : 3 : 3 : 1.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does “heterozygous” mean?

It means two different alleles, like Aa.

Q: Why does dihybrid use 4×4?

Because each parent can produce 4 gamete combinations (AB, Ab, aB, ab) if they’re heterozygous for both traits.

Q: Can I use different letters (like R/r)?

Yes—change the allele letters in the Trait settings and the dropdowns will rebuild.