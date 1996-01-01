Punnett Square Calculator
Build Punnett squares for one or two traits (monohybrid / dihybrid), auto-generate gametes, and get genotype + phenotype ratios with a clean visual. Includes step-by-step and quick picks for common exam crosses.
Background
A Punnett square predicts the probability of offspring genotypes (and phenotypes) from two parents. The trick is always the same: list each parent’s gametes, fill the grid, then count outcomes.
How to use this calculator
- Pick one or two traits.
- Set allele letters (defaults: A/a and B/b) and optional phenotype labels.
- Select each parent’s genotype from the dropdowns.
- Click Calculate to generate the square and ratios.
- Click any cell to highlight that genotype/phenotype and see its probability.
How this calculator works
- Gametes: each parent forms gametes containing one allele per gene.
- Grid: rows are Parent 1 gametes; columns are Parent 2 gametes.
- Fill: each cell combines the alleles from one row + one column.
- Count: tally genotypes and phenotypes to get ratios and %.
Formula & Equation Used
Probability: P = (count / total) × 100%
Phenotype rule: dominant phenotype occurs if at least one dominant allele is present.
Examples
Example 1 — Monohybrid: Aa × Aa
Each parent makes gametes A and a. Fill the 2×2 square and count: genotypes AA : Aa : aa = 1 : 2 : 1, phenotypes Dominant : Recessive = 3 : 1.
Example 2 — Test cross: Aa × aa
Gametes: Aa → A, a and aa → a. Outcomes: Aa and aa in a 1 : 1 ratio. That means 50% dominant phenotype and 50% recessive phenotype.
Example 3 — Dihybrid: AaBb × AaBb
Each parent can make four gametes: AB, Ab, aB, ab. The 4×4 square has 16 outcomes. With independent assortment, the classic phenotype ratio is 9 : 3 : 3 : 1.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What does “heterozygous” mean?
It means two different alleles, like Aa.
Q: Why does dihybrid use 4×4?
Because each parent can produce 4 gamete combinations (AB, Ab, aB, ab) if they’re heterozygous for both traits.
Q: Can I use different letters (like R/r)?
Yes—change the allele letters in the Trait settings and the dropdowns will rebuild.